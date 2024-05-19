Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-19

- Ride Into the Sun – Drown Your Soul
- Bad // Dreems – Tomorrow Mountain
- Grinding Eyes – You’ve Been Deceived
- Dobie Gray – Drift Away
- The Cruel Sea – The Drift
- Riot Runners – Drifting So Far
- Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
- James McCann & the New Vindictives – What is Life in Jail
- McQueen – Better Later
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Is Is
- Mesa Casa – Frozen Eyes
- Chris Cornell – You Never Knew My Mind
- The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
- The Barnestormers – Sweet Love on My Mind
- Pearl Jam – Mind Your Manners
- Mt. Mountain – Ghosts
- Howling Bells – Low Happening
- Mudcrutch – Lover of the Bayou
- David Crosby – For Free
- Missy Higgins – All For Believing
- Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – For Real
- Neko Case – Bracing for Sunday
- Blackwater Fever – When the Night Comes
- Delta Riggs – Anybody Home
- The Fumes – Down River
- Lucie Thorne – Can’t Sleep for Dreaming
- The Saints – Only Dreaming
- Blondie – Dreaming
- Yothu Yindi – Sunset Dreaming
