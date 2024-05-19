Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2024

  1. Ride Into the Sun – Drown Your Soul
  2. Bad // Dreems – Tomorrow Mountain
  3. Grinding Eyes – You’ve Been Deceived
  4. Dobie Gray – Drift Away
  5. The Cruel Sea – The Drift
  6. Riot Runners – Drifting So Far
  7. Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
  8. James McCann & the New Vindictives – What is Life in Jail
  9. McQueen – Better Later
  10. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Is Is
  11. Mesa Casa – Frozen Eyes
  12. Chris Cornell – You Never Knew My Mind
  13. The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
  14. The Barnestormers – Sweet Love on My Mind
  15. Pearl Jam – Mind Your Manners
  16. Mt. Mountain – Ghosts
  17. Howling Bells – Low Happening
  18. Mudcrutch – Lover of the Bayou
  19. David Crosby – For Free
  20. Missy Higgins – All For Believing
  21. Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – For Real
  22. Neko Case – Bracing for Sunday
  23. Blackwater Fever – When the Night Comes
  24. Delta Riggs – Anybody Home
  25. The Fumes – Down River
  26. Lucie Thorne – Can’t Sleep for Dreaming
  27. The Saints – Only Dreaming
  28. Blondie – Dreaming
  29. Yothu Yindi – Sunset Dreaming
