Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-12

- Leonard Cohen – It Seemed the Better Way
- nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Push the Sky Away
- Bec Stevens – James’ Song
- Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
- Backseat Romeos – Never Wanted
- Radiohead – No Surprises
- The Beatles – Penny Lane
- Lachy Doley Group – Stop Listening to the Blues
- Bruce Springsteen – Night
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nein
- Blush Response – Snacks
- The Murlocs – Gutless
- The Black Keys – Brooklyn Bound
- Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells
- The Pixies – Velouria
- Emma Luker, et al – Hunter’s Revenge
- Flogging Molly – Saints & Sinners
- PJ Harvey – Man Size
- The Pixies – Tony’s Theme
- Borderliners – Come On, Hold On
- The Celibate Rifles – Kill Your Sons
- The Fab Four – Tomorrow Never Knows
- Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
- Midnight Oil – Beds are Burning
- The White Stripes – Little People
- Weed – Sweet Morning Light
- Read Yellow – Fashion Fatale
- The Flaming Sideburns – Blow the Roof
Reader's opinions