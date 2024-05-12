Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-12

  1. Leonard Cohen – It Seemed the Better Way
  2. nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Push the Sky Away
  3. Bec Stevens – James’ Song
  4. Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  5. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  6. Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
  7. Backseat Romeos – Never Wanted
  8. Radiohead – No Surprises
  9. The Beatles – Penny Lane
  10. Lachy Doley Group – Stop Listening to the Blues
  11. Bruce Springsteen – Night
  12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Nein
  13. Blush Response – Snacks
  14. The Murlocs – Gutless
  15. The Black Keys – Brooklyn Bound
  16. Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells
  17. The Pixies – Velouria
  18. Emma Luker, et al – Hunter’s Revenge
  19. Flogging Molly – Saints & Sinners
  20. PJ Harvey – Man Size
  21. The Pixies – Tony’s Theme
  22. Borderliners – Come On, Hold On
  23. The Celibate Rifles – Kill Your Sons
  24. The Fab Four – Tomorrow Never Knows
  25. Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  26. Midnight Oil – Beds are Burning
  27. The White Stripes – Little People
  28. Weed – Sweet Morning Light
  29. Read Yellow – Fashion Fatale
  30. The Flaming Sideburns – Blow the Roof
