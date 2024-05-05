Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-05

  1. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  2. The Avengers – Car Crash
  3. Queen – Is This the World we Created
  4. John Mellencamp – Peaceful World
  5. Spencer P Jones – Top of the World
  6. Dolly Parton – World on Fire
  7. The Black Angels – Broken Soldier
  8. The Dandy Warhols – Prelude: It’s a Fast Driving
  9. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  10. Magic Machine – Kaleidoscope
  11. Neil Young – There’s a World
  12. Primitive Painters – Strange World
  13. Screaming Jets – World Gone Crazy
  14. Sandi Thom – This Ol’ World
  15. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  16. The Warlocks – It’s Just Like Surgery
  17. Sacred Shrines – Apollo
  18. Nick Cave & Shane MacGowan – Wonderful World
  19. Colin Hay – Beautiful World
  20. Bob Dylan – Political World
  21. Exploding White Mice – Imaginary World
  22. Morning After Girls – Run For Our Lives
  23. The Adverts – One Chord Wonders
  24. McQueen – Get Closer
  25. Dirty Three – Red
  26. Gary Jules – Mad World
  27. Cal Williams Jr & Kory Horwood – World of Stone
  28. Patti Smith – Everybody Wants to Rule the World
