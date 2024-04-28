Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-28

- David Bowie – Let’s Dance
- White Stripes – The Denial Twist
- Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
- The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting For You
- Los Palms – Let’s Go to the Water
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
- iHeart – Lost in Purgatory
- My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Buffalo Ballet
- Tom Waits – Tango Till They’re Sore
- Rolling Stones – Harlem Shuffle
- Jim Keays – Interplanetary Boogie
- September Girls – Money
- Kozmik Landing – Shade of Blue
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Memories
- Girlschool – Everything’s the Same
- Billy Thorpe & the Aztecs – Mashed Potato
- Fraternity – Welfare Boogie
- Daddy Cool – Eagle Rock
- West Thebarton Brothel Party – Land of 1000 Dances
- Girl in a Coma – Transmission
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Fill the Void
- The Dandy Warhols – Ride
- The Band – The Last Waltz Refrain
- Blues Brothers – Shake a Tail Feather
- Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Dancing in the Street
- Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits
- Chuck Berry – You Never Can Tell
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Guided By Angels
- Fuzz Face – Mr Doomsday
- The Casanovas – Too Cool
- The Hellacopters – Misanthropic High
Reader's opinions