Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2024

  1. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
  2. White Stripes – The Denial Twist
  3. Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
  4. The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting For You
  5. Los Palms – Let’s Go to the Water
  6. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
  7. iHeart – Lost in Purgatory
  8. My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Buffalo Ballet
  9. Tom Waits – Tango Till They’re Sore
  10. Rolling Stones – Harlem Shuffle
  11. Jim Keays – Interplanetary Boogie
  12. September Girls – Money
  13. Kozmik Landing – Shade of Blue
  14. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Memories
  15. Girlschool – Everything’s the Same
  16. Billy Thorpe & the Aztecs – Mashed Potato
  17. Fraternity – Welfare Boogie
  18. Daddy Cool – Eagle Rock
  19. West Thebarton Brothel Party – Land of 1000 Dances
  20. Girl in a Coma – Transmission
  21. A Place to Bury Strangers – Fill the Void
  22. The Dandy Warhols – Ride
  23. The Band – The Last Waltz Refrain
  24. Blues Brothers – Shake a Tail Feather
  25. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Dancing in the Street
  26. Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits
  27. Chuck Berry – You Never Can Tell
  28. Amyl & the Sniffers – Guided By Angels
  29. Fuzz Face – Mr Doomsday
  30. The Casanovas – Too Cool
  31. The Hellacopters – Misanthropic High
