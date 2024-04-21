Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-21

- Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
- Twine – Cleaner
- West Thebarton – Do You Believe
- The Angels – With or Without You
- Jim Croce – Photographs & Memories
- Jackson Browne – Fountain of Sorrow
- Midnight Oil – Short Memory
- The Allman Brothers – Jessica
- Spirit – Dream within a Dream
- The Vietnam War – Monster Song
- Mick Harvey – Photograph
- Ringo Starr – Photograph
- The Saints – Memories Are Made of This
- Eddie Vedder & Elton John – Picture
- Black Angels – Soul Kitchen
- All Them Witches – Open Passageways
- Black Water Fever – Over Broken Bones
- Beaches – Divers
- Masters Apprentices – A Dog, a Siren & Memories
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- The Kinks – People Taking Pictures of Each Othr
- Fine Lines – Memories
- The Drones – Believe in Me
- The Cure – Bloodflowers
- Peter Gabriel – Family Snapshot
- Adalita – Rooms for the Memory
- Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait
Reader's opinions