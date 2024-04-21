Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2024

  1. Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
  2. Twine – Cleaner
  3. West Thebarton – Do You Believe
  4. The Angels – With or Without You
  5. Jim Croce – Photographs & Memories
  6. Jackson Browne – Fountain of Sorrow
  7. Midnight Oil – Short Memory
  8. The Allman Brothers – Jessica
  9. Spirit – Dream within a Dream
  10. The Vietnam War – Monster Song
  11. Mick Harvey – Photograph
  12. Ringo Starr – Photograph
  13. The Saints – Memories Are Made of This
  14. Eddie Vedder & Elton John – Picture
  15. Black Angels – Soul Kitchen
  16. All Them Witches – Open Passageways
  17. Black Water Fever – Over Broken Bones
  18. Beaches – Divers
  19. Masters Apprentices – A Dog, a Siren & Memories
  20. Workhorse – No Photographs
  21. The Kinks – People Taking Pictures of Each Othr
  22. Fine Lines – Memories
  23. The Drones – Believe in Me
  24. The Cure – Bloodflowers
  25. Peter Gabriel – Family Snapshot
  26. Adalita – Rooms for the Memory
  27. Talking Heads – Memories Can’t Wait
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-21

Current track

Title

Artist