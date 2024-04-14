Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-14

- Asteroid Belt – Busy Signals
- Vance Joy – Call If You Need Me
- Jacks Mannequin – Cellular Phone
- White Stripes – Hello Operator
- The Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
- Stiff Kittens – Good News
- Spencer P. Jones – What’s Got Into Him
- Shane Howard – She Called Up
- Ian Moss – telephone Booth
- The Kinks – Party Line
- The Jam – Girl on the Phone
- The Vains – Hanging on the Telephone
- Ride Into The Sun – Enemy
- Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
- Starcrawler – Lover Gone Again
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Teenage Disease
- Jim Croce – Operator
- Blondie – Call Me
- The Cure – Wrong Number
- Floor 13 – Bullet
- The Pixies – Gouge Away
- Jesus & Mary Chain – Reverence
- Tom Waits – Telephone Call from Istanbul
- The Others – Won’t Answer the Phone
- Dan Sultan – Waiting on the end of the phone
- REM – Star 69
- Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
- Angelik – Dirty Lover
- Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
- Butthole Surfers – Who Was in My Room Last Night
Reader's opinions