Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2024

  1. Asteroid Belt – Busy Signals
  2. Vance Joy – Call If You Need Me
  3. Jacks Mannequin – Cellular Phone
  4. White Stripes – Hello Operator
  5. The Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
  6. Stiff Kittens – Good News
  7. Spencer P. Jones – What’s Got Into Him
  8. Shane Howard – She Called Up
  9. Ian Moss – telephone Booth
  10. The Kinks – Party Line
  11. The Jam – Girl on the Phone
  12. The Vains – Hanging on the Telephone
  13. Ride Into The Sun – Enemy
  14. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
  15. Starcrawler – Lover Gone Again
  16. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Teenage Disease
  17. Jim Croce – Operator
  18. Blondie – Call Me
  19. The Cure – Wrong Number
  20. Floor 13 – Bullet
  21. The Pixies – Gouge Away
  22. Jesus & Mary Chain – Reverence
  23. Tom Waits – Telephone Call from Istanbul
  24. The Others – Won’t Answer the Phone
  25. Dan Sultan – Waiting on the end of the phone
  26. REM – Star 69
  27. Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
  28. Angelik – Dirty Lover
  29. Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
  30. Butthole Surfers – Who Was in My Room Last Night
