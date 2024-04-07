Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2024

  1. Wild Rocket – He’s Not Far
  2. Maisie – Uncle Sid’s Mushroom Factory Part 2
  3. The Others – Mine
  4. Los Tones – Eye Jammer
  5. Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
  6. Kasey Chambers – Romeo & Juliet
  7. Meredith Brooks – Wash My Hands
  8. Albert Collins – Tired Man
  9. Sacred Cowboys – Trouble From Providence
  10. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  11. Dolly Parton – Southern Accents
  12. Karen Dalton – Katie Cruel
  13. Blue Wren – This One’s For You
  14. Bonnie Raitt – Living’ for the Ones
  15. Visitors – Rogue Rocket
  16. Butcher Birds – Blood Message
  17. Fleetwood Mac – I’m So Afraid – Live
  18. Buddy Guy & Mavis Staples – We Go Back
  19. Amy Ray & Susan Tedeschi – Duane Allman
  20. Wild Meadows – Rebel
  21. Grinderman 2 – Bellringer Blues
  22. Tom Waits – What’s He Building
  23. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  24. Aimee Mann – Just Like Anyone
  25. Beth Orton – Magpie
  26. Missy Higgins – The Biggest Disappointment
  27. Placement – It’s Over
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-04-07

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-07

Current track

Title

Artist