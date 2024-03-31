Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-31

  1. Peter Gabriel – So Much
  2. Sons of Zoku – Sacred
  3. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  4. Mariner 71 – Tesla
  5. dead Vibration – Drain
  6. The Drones – I Don’t Ever Want to Change
  7. Marianne Faithfull – To the Moon
  8. Michael Stipe – Sunday Morning
  9. Lou Reed – Perfect Day
  10. Black Angels – Sunday Afternoon
  11. Ride Into the Sun – Run to the Hills
  12. Victoria Williams & Lou Reed – Crazy Mary
  13. Blackwater Fever – End of Time
  14. My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Easter Parade
  15. The Fatherhood – Long Weekend
  16. George Harrison – What is Life?
  17. 72 Blues – Home
  18. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  19. Sacred Shrines – Front Row Future
  20. Tom Waits – Picture in a Frame
  21. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  22. Russell Morris – I Am the Walrus
  23. Lady Strangelove – Sweet Exchange
  24. Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa – Chocolate Jesus
  25. Johnny Winter – Who Do You Love
  26. The Black Keys – Going Down South
  27. The Yellow Moon Band – Entangled
  28. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Man on the Moon
