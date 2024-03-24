Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2024

  1. Empty Sleeps – Good Place
  2. The Dunes – Making Friends with Codeine
  3. Beaches – In a While
  4. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Distant Sky
  5. Pink Floyd – Goodbye Blue Sky
  6. Midnight Oil – Blue Sky Mine
  7. The Fyoogs – Immortal
  8. Dead Meadow – Till Kingdom Comes
  9. Neil Young & London Symphony Orchestra – A Man Needs a Maid
  10. The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
  11. The Streamliners – Eagle in the Sky
  12. Bleeding Hearts – Rats in the Sky
  13. Slaeter Kinney – I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
  14. New Season – I’m Clean
  15. The Humpers – Mutate With Me
  16. Asteroid B612 – Straight Back to You
  17. Jackson Browne – Sky Blue and Black
  18. Sacred Shrines – Paint the Sky
  19. Clouds – Down From the Sky
  20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Calling Them All Away
  21. Govt. Mule with Glenn Hughes – No Reward
  22. Sacred Shrines – Through the Haze
  23. Victoria Williams – Periwinkle Sky
  24. Zkye – Amsterdam Sky
  25. Concrete Blonde – The Sky is a Poisonous Garden
  26. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – The Sky is Crying
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-24

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-03-24

Current track

Title

Artist