Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-17

March 17, 2024

  1. Art Garfunkel – A Heart in New York
  2. Colin Hay – Melbourne Song
  3. Escape from Toytown – Rocky Road to Dublin
  4. Dixie Chicks – Lubbock or Leave It
  5. Radio Birdman – 455 SD
  6. Fluffy – Barbarian
  7. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Miles Away
  8. The Gels – Wild About You
  9. Vanilla Fudge – Need Love
  10. Neil Young – Philadelphia
  11. Iain Matthews – Reno Nevada
  12. Marianne Faithfull – Give My Love to London
  13. Buried Feather – Sunshine
  14. Spiderbait – The Dog
  15. Pure X – Dry Ice
  16. The Warlocks – Moving and Shaking
  17. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Albuquerque
  18. Paul Kelly – Adelaide
  19. The Angels – Marseilles
  20. Radio Moscow – Broke Down
  21. Loose Hounds – Pain Killers
  22. The Black Angels – Make it Known
  23. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – All the Gold in California
  24. Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
  25. Diesel – Angel from Montgomery
  26. Cold Chisel – Keh Sanh
  27. Rat Catcher – I’ll Be Gone
  28. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  29. Butthole Surfers – Edgar
  30. West Thebarton – Red or White
