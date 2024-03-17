Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-17

- Art Garfunkel – A Heart in New York
- Colin Hay – Melbourne Song
- Escape from Toytown – Rocky Road to Dublin
- Dixie Chicks – Lubbock or Leave It
- Radio Birdman – 455 SD
- Fluffy – Barbarian
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Miles Away
- The Gels – Wild About You
- Vanilla Fudge – Need Love
- Neil Young – Philadelphia
- Iain Matthews – Reno Nevada
- Marianne Faithfull – Give My Love to London
- Buried Feather – Sunshine
- Spiderbait – The Dog
- Pure X – Dry Ice
- The Warlocks – Moving and Shaking
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Albuquerque
- Paul Kelly – Adelaide
- The Angels – Marseilles
- Radio Moscow – Broke Down
- Loose Hounds – Pain Killers
- The Black Angels – Make it Known
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – All the Gold in California
- Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
- Diesel – Angel from Montgomery
- Cold Chisel – Keh Sanh
- Rat Catcher – I’ll Be Gone
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- Butthole Surfers – Edgar
- West Thebarton – Red or White
