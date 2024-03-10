Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-10

- The Burning Sea – Semantics
- Sundials – Baby
- Santana – Hope You’re Feeling Better
- Paul Kelly & the Messengers – I Had Forgotten You
- Angel Olsen – Forgiven/Forgotten
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Forgotten Man
- Midnight Oil – Forgotten Years
- Ted Nugent – Great White Buffalo
- The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
- Lovebird Society – Saint of Killers
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- D’Arcy Spiller – Wildfire
- Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
- The Troggs – Wild Thing
- Nick Wilton – Tribute to Mr Green
- Tom Waits – Starving in the Belly of a Whale
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
- Girlschool – Everything the Same
- Jackson Browne – Shadow Dream Song
- Cat Stevens – Moonshadow
- Kristin Hersh – No Shade in Shadow
- The Angels – Shadow Boxer
- Garry Gray & the Sixth Circle – Eight Miles High
- Stimpies – Rat Race
- GOD – My Pal
- The Neuros – Orchids on a Budget
- Tom Waits – Time
- The Pixies – Distance Equals Rate Times Time
- Systemaddicts – One Foot at a Time
- Lyle Lovett – Closing Time
