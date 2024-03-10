Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2024

  1. The Burning Sea – Semantics
  2. Sundials – Baby
  3. Santana – Hope You’re Feeling Better
  4. Paul Kelly & the Messengers – I Had Forgotten You
  5. Angel Olsen – Forgiven/Forgotten
  6. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Forgotten Man
  7. Midnight Oil – Forgotten Years
  8. Ted Nugent – Great White Buffalo
  9. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  10. Lovebird Society – Saint of Killers
  11. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
  12. D’Arcy Spiller – Wildfire
  13. Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
  14. The Troggs – Wild Thing
  15. Nick Wilton – Tribute to Mr Green
  16. Tom Waits – Starving in the Belly of a Whale
  17. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
  18. Girlschool – Everything the Same
  19. Jackson Browne – Shadow Dream Song
  20. Cat Stevens – Moonshadow
  21. Kristin Hersh – No Shade in Shadow
  22. The Angels – Shadow Boxer
  23. Garry Gray & the Sixth Circle – Eight Miles High
  24. Stimpies – Rat Race
  25. GOD – My Pal
  26. The Neuros – Orchids on a Budget
  27. Tom Waits – Time
  28. The Pixies – Distance Equals Rate Times Time
  29. Systemaddicts – One Foot at a Time
  30. Lyle Lovett – Closing Time
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-10

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-03-10

Current track

Title

Artist