Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-03

  1. Cal Williams, Jr – Ocean Springs
  2. Modest Mouse – Ocean Breathes Salty
  3. I Heart Hiroshima – Ocean
  4. Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
  5. The Underground Youth – In the Dark I See
  6. Endless Boogie – Move Back
  7. Tom Waits – The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me
  8. Life in Letters – The Unsalted Sea
  9. Fyoogs – I am the Sea
  10. Lou Reed – Ocean
  11. Babes Are Wolves – War
  12. The Cure – The Drowning Man
  13. The Black Angels – History of the Future
  14. Red Paintings – We Belong in the Sea
  15. The Waterboys – This is the Sea
  16. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sea of Trees
  17. Dead Horse One – Mesmerise Me
  18. Penny Ikinger – Getaway Car
  19. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  20. Lime Spiders – Weirdo Libido
  21. Counting Crows – God of Ocean Tides
  22. Buffalo Moses – Ocean
  23. Night Rites – Back to the Sea
  24. Starvation Army – Boner
  25. Scientists – It Came Out of the Sky
  26. Strutter – Nancy’s Boots
  27. The Celibate Rifles – Johnny
