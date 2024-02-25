Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-02-25

Written by on February 25, 2024

  1. Howling Fog – Dead Me
  2. Wild Meadows – Fever
  3. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  4. The Cinematic Orchestra – To build a Home
  5. Tedeschi Trucks Band – How Blue Can You Get
  6. Joe Walsh – Turn to Stone
  7. Matt the Hoople – All the Young Dudes
  8. Radio Birdman – Descent into the Maelstrom
  9. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – People Ain’t No Good
  10. Fraternity – Sommerville
  11. Bonnie Raitt – Need You Tonight
  12. Grinding Eyes – The Taste
  13. Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
  14. Robert Finley – Tell Everybody
  15. Patty Griffin – Dear Old Friend
  16. Gang of Youths – Blood
  17. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  18. Glass Skies – To Be True
  19. Sleater-Kinney – Hell
  20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – White Palms
  21. Lazy Eye – Blue Tongue Blues
  22. Elton John – Burn Down the Mission
