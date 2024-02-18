Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-02-18

Written by on February 18, 2024

  1. John Williamson – True Blue
  2. Running With Horses – Train in Vain
  3. Kings & Associates – Nitty Gritty
  4. Credence Clearwater Revival – Ooby Dooby
  5. Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
  6. 72 Blues – Said I Would
  7. The John Reed Club – Destroyer
  8. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Weapon of Choice
  9. Linda Ronstadt – Blue Bayou
  10. The Saints – Dizzy Miss Lizzy
  11. The Beatles – Helter Skelter
  12. Rick Derringer – Rock and Roll Hoochie Coochie
  13. The Mess Hall – Lock and Loaded
  14. Jimi Hendrix – Love or Confusion
  15. Coldwave – Buster
  16. Donovan – Mellow Yellow
  17. Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight
  18. Radiohead – Paranoid Android
  19. The Dandy Warhols – Boy Better
  20. Roadkill 66 – Shamaradarie
  21. Babeez – Hate
  22. The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting For You
  23. Roy Orbison – Only the Lonely
  24. Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood – Double Trouble
  25. The Doors – Wild Child
  26. The Ponys – Burn in Hell
  27. Sundial – Dual
  28. Dinosaur Jr – Kracked
