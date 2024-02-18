Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-02-18

- John Williamson – True Blue
- Running With Horses – Train in Vain
- Kings & Associates – Nitty Gritty
- Credence Clearwater Revival – Ooby Dooby
- Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
- 72 Blues – Said I Would
- The John Reed Club – Destroyer
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Weapon of Choice
- Linda Ronstadt – Blue Bayou
- The Saints – Dizzy Miss Lizzy
- The Beatles – Helter Skelter
- Rick Derringer – Rock and Roll Hoochie Coochie
- The Mess Hall – Lock and Loaded
- Jimi Hendrix – Love or Confusion
- Coldwave – Buster
- Donovan – Mellow Yellow
- Joni Mitchell – This Flight Tonight
- Radiohead – Paranoid Android
- The Dandy Warhols – Boy Better
- Roadkill 66 – Shamaradarie
- Babeez – Hate
- The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting For You
- Roy Orbison – Only the Lonely
- Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood – Double Trouble
- The Doors – Wild Child
- The Ponys – Burn in Hell
- Sundial – Dual
- Dinosaur Jr – Kracked
