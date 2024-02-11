Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-02-11

Written by on February 11, 2024

  1. Dave & Terry – Rush
  2. The Fyoogs – The Future ain’t What it Used to Be
  3. The Pixies – Bone Machine
  4. Baby Woodrose – Too Far Gone
  5. Walter Trout & Beth Hart – Broken
  6. Marianne Faithfull – Broken English
  7. Darts of Pleasure – The Perils of Broken Keys
  8. Amazing Rhythm Aces – Typical American Boy
  9. Blackwater Fever – Back For You
  10. Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Bring Me
  11. Tracy Chapman – Broken
  12. David Crosby – What’s Broken
  13. Bob Dylan – Everything is Broken
  14. The White Stripes – Broken Bricks
  15. Kill Bell – Sad Song
  16. The Drones – You Really Don’t Care
  17. Grinding Eyes – A House is not a Motel
  18. Rod Stewart – In a Broken Dream
  19. Lucinda Williams – Real Live Bleeding Fingers and Broken Guitar Strings
  20. Cold Chisel – Home and Broken Hearted
  21. Boondall Boys – Out of Time
  22. The Packets – Virus
  23. Butcher Birds – Mower
  24. Coldwave – No Conflict
  25. Stiff Kittens – Iris Falls
  26. Eddie Vedder – Broken Heart
  27. Fluffy – Broken Chair
  28. Jeff Lang – Broken One More Time
  29. Systemaddicts – Broken Hearted on the Nullarbor
