Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2024

  1. Beaches – Wine
  2. The Sundials – Telepath
  3. Bleeding Hearts – Rats in the Sky
  4. Melanie – Ruby Tuesday
  5. Beatles – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
  6. ZZ Top – Pearl Necklace
  7. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Elbow
  8. Glass Skies – Highway
  9. Black Angels – You on the Run
  10. The Raveonettes – My Tornado
  11. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. – Like a Diamond
  12. Tom Waits – Diamonds on my Windshield
  13. Jenn Barrett & the Night Shift – Emerald Medicine
  14. Magic Dirt – Emerald Green
  15. Vanilla Fudge – Shotgun
  16. Starvation Army – Mary’s Lamb
  17. Humble Pie – Live With Me
  18. Joan Baez – Diamonds & Rust
  19. Aks Dyrynda – Topaz Tavern, Bar & Blues
  20. Mark Knopfler – Beryl
  21. The Clouds – Aquamarine
  22. The Workinghorse Irons – Wildcat Ways
  23. The Beatings – Otherside
  24. Battlehounds – Knife Fight
  25. Dead Horse One – It’s Been a While
  26. Patty Griffin – Ruby’s Arms
  27. Kozmik Landing – Diamonds & Pearls
  28. Garry Gray – Diamond in the Forehead
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-28

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-01-28

Current track

Title

Artist