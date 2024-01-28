Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-28

- Beaches – Wine
- The Sundials – Telepath
- Bleeding Hearts – Rats in the Sky
- Melanie – Ruby Tuesday
- Beatles – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
- ZZ Top – Pearl Necklace
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Elbow
- Glass Skies – Highway
- Black Angels – You on the Run
- The Raveonettes – My Tornado
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. – Like a Diamond
- Tom Waits – Diamonds on my Windshield
- Jenn Barrett & the Night Shift – Emerald Medicine
- Magic Dirt – Emerald Green
- Vanilla Fudge – Shotgun
- Starvation Army – Mary’s Lamb
- Humble Pie – Live With Me
- Joan Baez – Diamonds & Rust
- Aks Dyrynda – Topaz Tavern, Bar & Blues
- Mark Knopfler – Beryl
- The Clouds – Aquamarine
- The Workinghorse Irons – Wildcat Ways
- The Beatings – Otherside
- Battlehounds – Knife Fight
- Dead Horse One – It’s Been a While
- Patty Griffin – Ruby’s Arms
- Kozmik Landing – Diamonds & Pearls
- Garry Gray – Diamond in the Forehead
Reader's opinions