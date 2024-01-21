Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-21

- Buddy Guy & Mavis Staples – We Go Back
- The Pixies – Where is My Mind
- warren Zevon & David Gilmour – Run Straight Down
- The Fumes – Jazz
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Conscience Killer
- Dead Skeletons – Dead is God
- Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowski – If I Could Start Today Again
- Paul McCartney – We Can Work it Out
- Jimmy Barnes – Stone Cold
- The Sweet Blues – The Sweet Blues
- The Ponys – Burn in Hell
- The Blindfolds – Alice is Talking
- Doc Neeson’s Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
- Angie McMahon – Knowing Me, Knowing You
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
- Wet Taxis – I Wanna Come Back
- The Mad Turks from Istanbul – Prostitute My Brain
- Walter Trout – Make it Right
- Bonnie Raitt – Angel from Montgomery
- Broderick Smith’s Big Combo – My Father’s Hands
- AC/DC – Jailbreak
- PJ Harvey – Dress
- Placement – It’s Over
- The Parkinsons – Primitive
- Buried Feather – In the Sun
Reader's opinions