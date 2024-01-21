Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-21

January 21, 2024

  1. Buddy Guy & Mavis Staples – We Go Back
  2. The Pixies – Where is My Mind
  3. warren Zevon & David Gilmour – Run Straight Down
  4. The Fumes – Jazz
  5. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Conscience Killer
  6. Dead Skeletons – Dead is God
  7. Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowski – If I Could Start Today Again
  8. Paul McCartney – We Can Work it Out
  9. Jimmy Barnes – Stone Cold
  10. The Sweet Blues – The Sweet Blues
  11. The Ponys – Burn in Hell
  12. The Blindfolds – Alice is Talking
  13. Doc Neeson’s Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
  14. Angie McMahon – Knowing Me, Knowing You
  15. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
  16. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Let Me Rock n Roll
  17. Wet Taxis – I Wanna Come Back
  18. The Mad Turks from Istanbul – Prostitute My Brain
  19. Walter Trout – Make it Right
  20. Bonnie Raitt – Angel from Montgomery
  21. Broderick Smith’s Big Combo – My Father’s Hands
  22. AC/DC – Jailbreak
  23. PJ Harvey – Dress
  24. Placement – It’s Over
  25. The Parkinsons – Primitive
  26. Buried Feather – In the Sun
