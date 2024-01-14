Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-14

- AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
- Starcrawler – Love’s Gone Again
- Blackwater Fever – The Depths
- Tom Waits – Another Man’s Vine
- Redgum – Just Another Moment on Your Own
- The Beggars – I’ll Never Find Another You
- The Doors – Break on Through to the Other Side
- Batteries Not Included – Death Ryder
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Exploding Head
- All Them Witches – The Marriage of Coyote Woman
- Phil Collins – Another Day in Paradise
- Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall Pt 2
- Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
- Nick Wilton – Tribute to Mr Green
- The Rememberz – Say What You Want
- The Sensational Lost Brothers – Nothing to Lose
- The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
- Kasey Chambers – Another Lonely Day
- David Crosby – The Other Side of Midnight
- Tex Perkins & the Fat Rubber Band – In Another Lifetime
- Blondie – One Way or Another
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Southern Accent
- Flyying Colours – White Knuckles
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh I Called Mum
- David Bridie – Another Girl, Another Planet
- The Beatles – Another Girl
- Nick Barker & the Reptiles – Another Me
- Hoodoo Gurus – Another World
Reader's opinions