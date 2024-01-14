Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2024

  1. AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
  2. Starcrawler – Love’s Gone Again
  3. Blackwater Fever – The Depths
  4. Tom Waits – Another Man’s Vine
  5. Redgum – Just Another Moment on Your Own
  6. The Beggars – I’ll Never Find Another You
  7. The Doors – Break on Through to the Other Side
  8. Batteries Not Included – Death Ryder
  9. A Place to Bury Strangers – Exploding Head
  10. All Them Witches – The Marriage of Coyote Woman
  11. Phil Collins – Another Day in Paradise
  12. Pink Floyd – Another Brick in the Wall Pt 2
  13. Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
  14. Nick Wilton – Tribute to Mr Green
  15. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  16. The Sensational Lost Brothers – Nothing to Lose
  17. The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
  18. Kasey Chambers – Another Lonely Day
  19. David Crosby – The Other Side of Midnight
  20. Tex Perkins & the Fat Rubber Band – In Another Lifetime
  21. Blondie – One Way or Another
  22. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Southern Accent
  23. Flyying Colours – White Knuckles
  24. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh I Called Mum
  25. David Bridie – Another Girl, Another Planet
  26. The Beatles – Another Girl
  27. Nick Barker & the Reptiles – Another Me
  28. Hoodoo Gurus – Another World
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-01-14

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-01-14

Current track

Title

Artist