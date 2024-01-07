Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-07

- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- Missy Higgins & Crystal Butcher – Blackfella/Whitefella
- Paul Kelly & the Messengers – White Train
- British India – Black & White Radio
- The Night Beats – The Hidden Circle
- Girlschool – C’mon Let’s Go
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Bad Dreems – Dumb Ideas
- The Black Keys – Black Mud
- Pearl Jam – Black
- Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Black Ticket Day
- Blush Response – Still Life
- Flyying Colours – Big Mess
- New Season – I’m Clean
- Grinding Eyes – How Can I Find Slow Weather
- Angie McMahon – Black Eye
- Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
- Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
- iHeart – Black T Shirt
- New Candys – Excess
- X – Going Crazy
- Blackouts – California
- Cerveza – I Can’t Wait
- Nick Cave – Black Hair
- Eric Burdon & the Animals – White Houses
- Suzanne Vega – I Never Wear White
- The Screaming Jets – Black and White
- Amyl & the Sniffers – No More Tears
- Meatbeaters – Pair of Those
- The Datsuns – Don’t Come Knocking
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Got You
- West Thebarton – Red or White
Reader's opinions