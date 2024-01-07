Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2024

  1. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  2. Missy Higgins & Crystal Butcher – Blackfella/Whitefella
  3. Paul Kelly & the Messengers – White Train
  4. British India – Black & White Radio
  5. The Night Beats – The Hidden Circle
  6. Girlschool – C’mon Let’s Go
  7. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  8. Bad Dreems – Dumb Ideas
  9. The Black Keys – Black Mud
  10. Pearl Jam – Black
  11. Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Black Ticket Day
  12. Blush Response – Still Life
  13. Flyying Colours – Big Mess
  14. New Season – I’m Clean
  15. Grinding Eyes – How Can I Find Slow Weather
  16. Angie McMahon – Black Eye
  17. Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
  18. Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
  19. iHeart – Black T Shirt
  20. New Candys – Excess
  21. X – Going Crazy
  22. Blackouts – California
  23. Cerveza – I Can’t Wait
  24. Nick Cave – Black Hair
  25. Eric Burdon & the Animals – White Houses
  26. Suzanne Vega – I Never Wear White
  27. The Screaming Jets – Black and White
  28. Amyl & the Sniffers – No More Tears
  29. Meatbeaters – Pair of Those
  30. The Datsuns – Don’t Come Knocking
  31. Amyl & the Sniffers – Got You
  32. West Thebarton – Red or White
