Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-31

  1. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Sure as the Sun
  2. Mt. mountain – Second Home
  3. Beaches – Void
  4. Paul Kelly & Charlie Owen – The Parting Glass
  5. Crosby, Stills & Nash – Find the Cost of Freedom
  6. Died Pretty – D.C.
  7. Jeff Beck & Buddy Guy – Let Me Love You
  8. The Wireheads – Hook Echo
  9. Lizard Train – When the Acid Drops
  10. Blackwater Fever – Back For You
  11. Paul McCartney & Wings – Mull of Kintyre
  12. The Dingoes – Boy on the Run
  13. Joe Bonamassa & Beth Hart – Black Coffee
  14. R. L. Boyce – Coal Black Mattie
  15. Buddy Guy & Wendy Moten – House Party
  16. The Laurels – Turn on Your Mind
  17. The Fumes – Spaceload
  18. Sinead O’Connor – All Apologies
  19. Shane MacGowan & Nick Cave – A Rainy Night in Soho
  20. Derek & the Dominoes – Layla
  21. The Butthole Surfers – Dancing Fool
  22. The Coneheads – Evil Little Elmer
  23. Black Angels – I’d Kill For Her
  24. the Jesus and Mary Chain – Far Gone and Out
  25. Dolly Parton, Emmy-Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt – To Know Him is to Love Him
  26. Safari Set – Always Something There to Remind Me
  27. Masters Apprentices – Elevator Driver
  28. Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits
