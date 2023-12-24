Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2023

  1. Foo Fighters – Home
  2. Nathan May – Home
  3. Jim Keays – Can’t Find My Way Home
  4. Wireheads – Sonic Space Blues
  5. The Long Strides – Cyclone on the Loose
  6. Ramonettes – Rockaway Beach
  7. Tom Waits – What Keeps Mankind Alive
  8. Jack Johnson – Someday at Christmas
  9. John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War is Over)
  10. U2 – Peace on Earth
  11. Dave Alvin – Black Sky
  12. Albert Collins, Robert Cray & Johnny Copeland – Albert’s Alley
  13. Dope Lemon – Coyote
  14. James Taylor – That Lonesome Road
  15. Tom Walker – For Those Who Can’t Be Here
  16. Eric Clapton – Christmas Tears
  17. Bonnie Raitt – Living’ For the Ones
  18. Ride Into The Sun – Napolean
  19. Grinding Eyes – Read Between the Lines
  20. Bing Crosby & David Bowie – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy
  21. Paul Kelly – Maybe This Christmas
  22. Tom Petty – Christmas All Over Again
  23. The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl – Fairy Tale of New York
  24. The Raveonettes – The Christmas Song
  25. Sneeze – Climbing Chester Street
  26. The Warlocks – Standing Between the Lovers of Hell
  27. Spencer P Jones – My Week (is better than your whole year)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-12-24

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-12-24

Current track

Title

Artist