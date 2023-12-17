Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-17

- Los Palms – Let’s Go to the Water
- Workhorse – Rode a River
- Quicksilver Messenger Service – How do we Love
- The Fumes – Silverstar
- The Beatles – Now & Then
- Missy Higgins – Wide Open Road
- Dave & Terry – Counting the Hours
- The Barnestormers – Lonesome Train
- Noisy Neighbours – Dear John
- The Thermals – Here’s Your Future
- Sonic Youth – Sleepin Around
- The Warlocks – Caveman Rock
- Dan Sultan – Story
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- Angie McMahon – Letting Go
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
- Magic Dirt – Pace It
- Majestic Horses – Signal
- All Them Witches – Hush, I’m on TV
- John Mellencamp – Understated Reverence
- Placement – New Disease
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Foo Fighters – Under You
- Dead Weather – Rocking Horse
- The Oh Sees – I Came from the Mountain
- Mesa Casa – Shoplifter
- L7 – Everglade
- Peter Gabriel – So Much
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- Lucinda Williams – Rock n Roll Heart
