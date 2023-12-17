Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-17

December 17, 2023

  1. Los Palms – Let’s Go to the Water
  2. Workhorse – Rode a River
  3. Quicksilver Messenger Service – How do we Love
  4. The Fumes – Silverstar
  5. The Beatles – Now & Then
  6. Missy Higgins – Wide Open Road
  7. Dave & Terry – Counting the Hours
  8. The Barnestormers – Lonesome Train
  9. Noisy Neighbours – Dear John
  10. The Thermals – Here’s Your Future
  11. Sonic Youth – Sleepin Around
  12. The Warlocks – Caveman Rock
  13. Dan Sultan – Story
  14. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  15. Angie McMahon – Letting Go
  16. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
  17. Magic Dirt – Pace It
  18. Majestic Horses – Signal
  19. All Them Witches – Hush, I’m on TV
  20. John Mellencamp – Understated Reverence
  21. Placement – New Disease
  22. The Sundials – I’m Down
  23. Foo Fighters – Under You
  24. Dead Weather – Rocking Horse
  25. The Oh Sees – I Came from the Mountain
  26. Mesa Casa – Shoplifter
  27. L7 – Everglade
  28. Peter Gabriel – So Much
  29. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  30. Lucinda Williams – Rock n Roll Heart
