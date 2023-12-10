Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-10

December 10, 2023

  1. Masters Apprentices – I Feel Fine
  2. Sherbet – Nowhere Man
  3. Otto’s Jacket – Come Together
  4. Jakob Dylan & Dhani Harrison – Gimme Some Truth
  5. Cass Eager & the Velvet Rope – Take These Wings
  6. The Smokestack Orchestra – Tractor
  7. Jonneine Zapata – Bandit
  8. Leo Bud Welch – Don’t Let the Devil Ride
  9. Paul McCartney – Here Today
  10. Paul Simon – The Late Great Johnny Ace
  11. David Gilmour – Murder
  12. Hands of Time – The 4th Nail
  13. Ride Into the Sun – Realise
  14. Beaches – Golden
  15. Leon Russell – Out in the Woods
  16. Russell Morris – I am the Walrus
  17. John Farnham – Help
  18. Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck – Isolation
  19. The Lizards – Rolling With the Punches
  20. The Breeders – Wait in the Car
  21. Howling Fog – Fragility
  22. The Warlocks – The Midnight Sun
  23. April Lavigne – Imagine
  24. Don Henley – Yes It Is
  25. Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
  26. Johnny Cash – In My Life
  27. The Missile Studs – Don’t Wanna Know
  28. The Backseat Romeos – Nobody Calls U Crazy …
  29. Asteroid B612 – I’ve Had You
  30. Stiff Kittens – Face
