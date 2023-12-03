Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-03

- Glenn Schwartz & Joe Walsh – Daughter of Zion
- Steppenwolf – The Ostrich
- The Pogues – If I Should Fall from Grace with God
- Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
- Russell Morris – Wings of an Eagle
- Matt Nathanson – Pigeons
- The Black Keys – Eagle Birds
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- The Neuros – Orchids on a Budget
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – White Palms
- Troy Cassar-Daly & Jimmy Barnes – Bird on a Wire
- Beth Orton – Magpie
- The Streamliners – Eagle in the Sky
- Loop – This is Where You End
- Magic Bones – Round the Block
- Tracer – Sleep by the Fire
- Leonard Cohen – Listen to the Hummingbird
- Leon Russell – Hummingbird
- John Denver – The Eagle & the Hawk
- Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters – Bluebirds Over the Mountain
- Colourblind – Water
- The Hunches – Lisa Told Me
- The Catheters – Pale Horse
- Bikini Kill – Capri Pants
- L7 – The Bomb
- Workhorse – The Birds
- Sarah McLachlan – Blackbird
- Ill Starred Captain – Mockingbirds
- Iggy Pop – Vulture
