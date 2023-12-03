Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-12-03

December 3, 2023

  1. Glenn Schwartz & Joe Walsh – Daughter of Zion
  2. Steppenwolf – The Ostrich
  3. The Pogues – If I Should Fall from Grace with God
  4. Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
  5. Russell Morris – Wings of an Eagle
  6. Matt Nathanson – Pigeons
  7. The Black Keys – Eagle Birds
  8. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  9. The Neuros – Orchids on a Budget
  10. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  11. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – White Palms
  12. Troy Cassar-Daly & Jimmy Barnes – Bird on a Wire
  13. Beth Orton – Magpie
  14. The Streamliners – Eagle in the Sky
  15. Loop – This is Where You End
  16. Magic Bones – Round the Block
  17. Tracer – Sleep by the Fire
  18. Leonard Cohen – Listen to the Hummingbird
  19. Leon Russell – Hummingbird
  20. John Denver – The Eagle & the Hawk
  21. Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters – Bluebirds Over the Mountain
  22. Colourblind – Water
  23. The Hunches – Lisa Told Me
  24. The Catheters – Pale Horse
  25. Bikini Kill – Capri Pants
  26. L7 – The Bomb
  27. Workhorse – The Birds
  28. Sarah McLachlan – Blackbird
  29. Ill Starred Captain – Mockingbirds
  30. Iggy Pop – Vulture
