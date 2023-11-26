Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-26

  1. Summer Flake – One Less Thing
  2. the Doors – Love Me Two Times
  3. Courtney Barnett – Three Packs a Day
  4. Tamam Shud – Midday ‘Til Four
  5. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  6. New Candys – Endless Deadline
  7. Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  8. Green Circles – Five Blue Moons
  9. Little Birdy – Six Months in a Leaky Boat
  10. Arctic Monkeys – Seven
  11. Garry Gray & the Sixth Circle – Eight Miles High
  12. Mt Mountain – Ghosts
  13. PJ Harvey – This Wicked Tongue
  14. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  15. Jimi Hendrix – If 6 was 9
  16. Beautiful South – Perfect 10
  17. Malcolm Holcombe – Room Eleven
  18. The Cramps – Human Fly
  19. The Dandy Warhols – Horse Pills
  20. The Stabs – Lies Lies
  21. Black Chrome – Scared White Man
  22. Peep Temple – Ray Guns
  23. Chris Whitley & Jeff Lang – Twelve Thousand Miles
  24. The Barnestormers – Thirteen Women
  25. Peter Gabriel – Fourteen Black Paintings
  26. Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
  27. Girlies – Tight Pants
  28. The Sunday Reeds – How to be a Girl
  29. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Sea of Trees
