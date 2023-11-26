Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-26

- Summer Flake – One Less Thing
- the Doors – Love Me Two Times
- Courtney Barnett – Three Packs a Day
- Tamam Shud – Midday ‘Til Four
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- New Candys – Endless Deadline
- Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
- Green Circles – Five Blue Moons
- Little Birdy – Six Months in a Leaky Boat
- Arctic Monkeys – Seven
- Garry Gray & the Sixth Circle – Eight Miles High
- Mt Mountain – Ghosts
- PJ Harvey – This Wicked Tongue
- The Rememberz – Say What You Want
- Jimi Hendrix – If 6 was 9
- Beautiful South – Perfect 10
- Malcolm Holcombe – Room Eleven
- The Cramps – Human Fly
- The Dandy Warhols – Horse Pills
- The Stabs – Lies Lies
- Black Chrome – Scared White Man
- Peep Temple – Ray Guns
- Chris Whitley & Jeff Lang – Twelve Thousand Miles
- The Barnestormers – Thirteen Women
- Peter Gabriel – Fourteen Black Paintings
- Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
- Girlies – Tight Pants
- The Sunday Reeds – How to be a Girl
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard – Sea of Trees
