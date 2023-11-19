Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-19

  1. Pink Floyd – On the Turning Away
  2. The Jock Hobbs League – Body Don’t Break
  3. Get Some – TV Yellow
  4. Peter Gabriel – So Much
  5. Gang of Youths – Blood
  6. Already Gone – Found Within
  7. The Hives – Outsmarted
  8. The Loose Hounds – Wray-Gun
  9. SWEAT – Red Wave
  10. The Genevieves – Words
  11. Willie Nelson, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real – For Real
  12. Imogen Heap – Getting Scared
  13. Placement – Lost Sun
  14. The Raveonettes – Sisters
  15. Loobs – Don’t Want to See You Anymore
  16. X – Oxford St. Nick
  17. West Thebarton – Moving Out
  18. Nick Cave – Euthanasia
  19. Angie McMahon – Exploding
  20. Lyle Lovett – If I Had a Boat
  21. Masters Apprentices – Living in a Child’s Dream
  22. The Black Keys – Going Down South
  23. R L Boyce – Coal Black Mattie
  24. Wooden Shjips – These Shadows
  25. David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
  26. Jackson Browne – Lives in the Balance
  27. Sturt Avenue – Talk
