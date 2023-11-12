Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-12

November 12, 2023

  1. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  2. The Cure – Friday I’m in Love
  3. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  4. Blindspot – Dumb Things
  5. The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
  6. Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
  7. Bjork – It’s Oh So Quiet
  8. James Taylor – Your Smiling Face
  9. REM – Shiny Happy People
  10. The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
  11. The Blindfolds – Blame
  12. The Velvet Underground – Train Round the Bend
  13. Lords of Gravity – You’re Driving Me Insane
  14. The Monkees – Daydream Believer
  15. Three Dog Night – Joy to the World
  16. Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  17. The Saints – I’m Stranded
  18. Bad Girls of the Bible – 88 Keys
  19. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  20. Ben Gel – Not Just Another Riot
  21. The Humpers – Dummy Got a Hunch
  22. Warren Zevon – A Certain Girl
  23. Sam Brown – Horse to the Water
  24. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
  25. Burning Sea – The Last Flight
  26. The Black Angels – Always Maybe
  27. The Loons – Cruel Grey Fog
