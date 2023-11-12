Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-12

- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Cure – Friday I’m in Love
- The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
- Blindspot – Dumb Things
- The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
- Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
- Bjork – It’s Oh So Quiet
- James Taylor – Your Smiling Face
- REM – Shiny Happy People
- The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
- The Blindfolds – Blame
- The Velvet Underground – Train Round the Bend
- Lords of Gravity – You’re Driving Me Insane
- The Monkees – Daydream Believer
- Three Dog Night – Joy to the World
- Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
- The Saints – I’m Stranded
- Bad Girls of the Bible – 88 Keys
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Ben Gel – Not Just Another Riot
- The Humpers – Dummy Got a Hunch
- Warren Zevon – A Certain Girl
- Sam Brown – Horse to the Water
- David Bowie – Let’s Dance
- Burning Sea – The Last Flight
- The Black Angels – Always Maybe
- The Loons – Cruel Grey Fog
