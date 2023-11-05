Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-05

  1. The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting for You
  2. The Howling Fog – The Needles Fall
  3. Moon Duo – Free the Skull
  4. Ringo Starr – Liverpool 8
  5. Paul McCartney – Early Days
  6. The Beatles – Now & Then
  7. Magic Bones – Gouge Out a View
  8. The Packets – Virus
  9. Muscle Car – Not the Kind of Attitude
  10. beaches – Eternal Sphere
  11. David Gilmour – And Then
  12. Missy Higgins – Any Day Now
  13. John Mellencamp – Now More Than Ever
  14. R.E.M. & Neil Young – Country Feedback
  15. Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light is About to Change
  16. Tex Perkins – That Was Now, This is Then
  17. Tim Rogers & the Bamboos – Now and Then
  18. The Black Keys – It’s Up to You Now
  19. Jack White – That was Then (This is Now)
  20. The Jacknives – Hide the Glue
  21. Cosmic Psychos – Thanks Mum for the Rabbits
  22. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Degenerate
  23. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
  24. Cold Chisel – Forever Now
  25. Ganggajang – Sounds of Then
