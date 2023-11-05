Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-11-05

- The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting for You
- The Howling Fog – The Needles Fall
- Moon Duo – Free the Skull
- Ringo Starr – Liverpool 8
- Paul McCartney – Early Days
- The Beatles – Now & Then
- Magic Bones – Gouge Out a View
- The Packets – Virus
- Muscle Car – Not the Kind of Attitude
- beaches – Eternal Sphere
- David Gilmour – And Then
- Missy Higgins – Any Day Now
- John Mellencamp – Now More Than Ever
- R.E.M. & Neil Young – Country Feedback
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light is About to Change
- Tex Perkins – That Was Now, This is Then
- Tim Rogers & the Bamboos – Now and Then
- The Black Keys – It’s Up to You Now
- Jack White – That was Then (This is Now)
- The Jacknives – Hide the Glue
- Cosmic Psychos – Thanks Mum for the Rabbits
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Degenerate
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
- Cold Chisel – Forever Now
- Ganggajang – Sounds of Then
Reader's opinions