Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2023

  1. Rat ta Mango – Fly Farm Blues
  2. The True Detective – I’m Being Rude
  3. The Mason Rack Band – Hard Goodbye
  4. Jimmy Barnes & John Farnham – When Something is Wrong with my Baby
  5. The Drones – baby2
  6. Aerosmith – Baby Please Don’t Go
  7. Tom Waits – The Pontiac
  8. Dan Sultan – Cadillac and a Mustang
  9. Walter Trout – Brother’s Keeper
  10. Nick Cave – Nobody’s Baby Now
  11. Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
  12. Rolling Stones – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  13. Lovebird Society – Shop to Shop
  14. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  15. Dope Lemon – Coyote
  16. The Raveonettes – The End
  17. Natalie Merchant – Baby Mine
  18. Jeff Buckley – I Know We Could be so Happy Baby
  19. Jimmie Vaughan & Bonnie Raitt – Baby Please Come Home
  20. Moody Beaches – Guns
  21. Coldwave – Buster
  22. Starcrawler – Lizzy
  23. Night Beats – Sunday Morning
  24. James Taylor & Carole King – Sweet Baby James
  25. La De Das – Gonna See My Baby Tonight
  26. Cosmic Storm – Trust Me Baby
  27. The Sundials – Baby
