Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2023

  1. Lucinda Williams – Compassion
  2. Dan Sultan – Story
  3. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  4. Ben Lee, Jack River and Lime Cordiale – We’re All in this Together
  5. The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
  6. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Weapon of Choice
  7. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  8. Buffalo Springfield – For What it’s Worth
  9. Buddy Guy – Crazy World
  10. The Cranberries – Zombie
  11. Ride Into the Sun – Gun Song
  12. The Mess Hall – Pulse
  13. Tom Waits – Hell Broke Luce
  14. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  15. Eric Bogle – The Dreamer
  16. Courtney Barnett – Write a List of Things to Look Forward to
  17. George Harrison – Give Me Love
  18. Empty Threats – $2.00
  19. The Laurels – Changing the Timeline
  20. Black Angels – Entrance Song
  21. Black Water Fever – Seven White Horses
  22. John Lennon – Imagine
  23. Ten Years After – I’d Love to Change the World
  24. Bonnie Raitt – Living for the Ones
  25. Elvis Costello – Peace, Love & Understanding
  26. The Amcats – Why Can’t You See Her
  27. The Stripp – Devil Child
  28. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  29. A Place to Bury Strangers – Fill the Void
