Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2023

  1. Quickie – Medicated
  2. X – Home is Where the Floor is
  3. Love Bird Society – Saint of Killers
  4. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
  5. Simon & Garfunkel – April Come She Will
  6. Linda Ronstadt – Willin’
  7. The Garden Path – Time Will Tell
  8. David Bowie – (You Will) Set the World on Fire
  9. Grinderman – Man in the Moon
  10. Chris Turner – Two Tears on My Grave (part 1)
  11. Buddy Guy – Cognac
  12. The Beatles – I Will
  13. Mary Webb – In Time You Will Learn
  14. Marianne Faithfull – Sparrows Will Sing
  15. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll
  16. Mudhoney – The Straight Life
  17. The Rememberz – Sunrise
  18. Sundial – Star Baby
  19. Radiohead – I Will
  20. U2 – I Will Follow
  21. Jewel – Who Will Save Your Soul
  22. The Long & Short Of It – A Little Love Will Fix You Up
  23. John Doe – There’s a Hole
  24. Gun Street Girl – How I Roll
  25. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  26. LOLA – Riding Freeeee
  27. Delta Riggs – Rah Rah Radio
  28. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – And No More Shall We Part
  29. Melanie – Peace Will Come
  30. The Green Circles – Tomorrow Will Be Fine
  31. John Farnham & Queen – We Will Rock You
