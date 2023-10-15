Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-15

- Quickie – Medicated
- X – Home is Where the Floor is
- Love Bird Society – Saint of Killers
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
- Simon & Garfunkel – April Come She Will
- Linda Ronstadt – Willin’
- The Garden Path – Time Will Tell
- David Bowie – (You Will) Set the World on Fire
- Grinderman – Man in the Moon
- Chris Turner – Two Tears on My Grave (part 1)
- Buddy Guy – Cognac
- The Beatles – I Will
- Mary Webb – In Time You Will Learn
- Marianne Faithfull – Sparrows Will Sing
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll
- Mudhoney – The Straight Life
- The Rememberz – Sunrise
- Sundial – Star Baby
- Radiohead – I Will
- U2 – I Will Follow
- Jewel – Who Will Save Your Soul
- The Long & Short Of It – A Little Love Will Fix You Up
- John Doe – There’s a Hole
- Gun Street Girl – How I Roll
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- LOLA – Riding Freeeee
- Delta Riggs – Rah Rah Radio
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – And No More Shall We Part
- Melanie – Peace Will Come
- The Green Circles – Tomorrow Will Be Fine
- John Farnham & Queen – We Will Rock You
Reader's opinions