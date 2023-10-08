Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-08

- Summer Flake – Forever Here and Now
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Glass Skies – Highway
- iHeart – Lost in Purgatory
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
- Girlschool – Emergency
- Paul McCartney – Here Today
- Jackson Browne – The Fuse
- PJ Harvey – A Noiseless Noise
- All Them Witches – Call Me Star
- Jesus and Mary Chain – Snakedriver
- Powder Monkeys – Ugly
- Benmont Ten h & Mike Campbell – American Girl
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Don’t Come Around Here No More
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Sky is Crying
- The Others – The Bus Driver
- Wireheads – Wonderful Wizard
- The Warlocks – Static Eyes
- Holler and the Bones – The Moon Hangs Over Darwin
- Geoff Acheson & the Soul Diggers – Be Careful What You Wish For
- Don Henley – Boys of Summer
- Floor Thirteen – Bullet
- The Casanovas – Too Cool
- Dinosaur Jr – Kraked
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Stuck to Yours
Reader's opinions