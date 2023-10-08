Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-08

Written by on October 8, 2023

  1. Summer Flake – Forever Here and Now
  2. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  3. Glass Skies – Highway
  4. iHeart – Lost in Purgatory
  5. Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
  6. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
  7. Girlschool – Emergency
  8. Paul McCartney – Here Today
  9. Jackson Browne – The Fuse
  10. PJ Harvey – A Noiseless Noise
  11. All Them Witches – Call Me Star
  12. Jesus and Mary Chain – Snakedriver
  13. Powder Monkeys – Ugly
  14. Benmont Ten h & Mike Campbell – American Girl
  15. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Don’t Come Around Here No More
  16. Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Sky is Crying
  17. The Others – The Bus Driver
  18. Wireheads – Wonderful Wizard
  19. The Warlocks – Static Eyes
  20. Holler and the Bones – The Moon Hangs Over Darwin
  21. Geoff Acheson & the Soul Diggers – Be Careful What You Wish For
  22. Don Henley – Boys of Summer
  23. Floor Thirteen – Bullet
  24. The Casanovas – Too Cool
  25. Dinosaur Jr – Kraked
  26. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Stuck to Yours
