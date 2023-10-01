Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2023

  1. The Jock Hobbs League – Your Love is Fictional
  2. Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
  3. Grinding Eyes – The Taste
  4. Keith Urban & the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Mr Bojangles
  5. Melanie Horsnell – MrInter Accidental
  6. The Angels – Mr Damage
  7. Leon Russell & the Shelter People – Alcatraz
  8. Cowboy Junkies – My Little Basquiat
  9. Wild Meadows – Fever
  10. New Candys – Patient Medicine
  11. Linda Ronstadt – Hey Mister That’s Me Up on the Jukebox
  12. Manfred Mann – Semi-detached Suburban Mr James
  13. Kasey Chambers – Mr Baylis
  14. The Beatles – Mr Moonlight
  15. The Creeps – Bad Time Girl
  16. Girl School – Everything’s the Same
  17. Roger Waters – The Last Refugee
  18. Blackwater Fever – Sweet Misery
  19. Bob Dylan – Mr Tambourine Man
  20. Steve Winwood & Eric Clapton – Dear Mr Fantasy
  21. Velvet Moth – Black Light
  22. The Pixies – Gouge Away
  23. D4 – Peep Show
  24. The Butthole Surfers – Bird
  25. Jimi Hendrix – Mr Bad Luck
  26. The Lemonheads – Mrs Robinson
  27. Red Rascal – Mr McKeever
  28. Warren Zevon – Mr Bad Example
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-10-01

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-10-01

Current track

Title

Artist