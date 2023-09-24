Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-09-24

  1. Kasey Chambers – Romeo & Juliet
  2. Gwyn Ashton – No More
  3. The Beatles – I’ve Got a Feeling
  4. Canned Heat – Going Up the Country
  5. Masters Apprentices – I’m Your Satisfier
  6. Johnny Winter – Mojo Hand
  7. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  8. Doc Neeson’s Angels – Am I Evr Gonna See Your Face Again
  9. Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa – Black Coffee
  10. Sam Brown – Horse to Water
  11. Wireheads – Sagan
  12. Thee Oh Sees – Block of Ice
  13. The Packets – Virus
  14. The Black Keys – Walk With Me
  15. Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowski – Time & Tide
  16. Yothu Yindi – Hope
  17. Steve Earle & Sheryl Crow – Time Has Come Today
  18. Liam Finn & Eliza Jane – Long Way to Go
  19. Mick Harvey – Slow Motion Movie Star
  20. Wendy Saddington & Jeff St John – Backlash Blues
  21. Buddy Guy – A Few Good Years
  22. Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me to Beg
  23. Leon Russell, Willie Nelson & Ray Charles – A Song for You
  24. Courtney Love – You Know My Name
  25. 50 Foot Wave – Ginger Park
  26. West Thebarton – Chemotherapy
  27. Wilson / Diesel – Somebody Loan Me a Dime
  28. The Dead Weather – So Far from Your Weapon
