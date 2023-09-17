Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-09-17

- Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Now
- Placement – It’s Over
- Gary Clark Jr – When My Train Pulls In
- Augie March, Paul Kelly & Missy Higgins – Droving Woman
- Goanna – Takayna
- Ride – Moonlight Medicine
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Don’t Fence Me In
- Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
- Jimmy Buffett – Bubbles Up
- Michael Stipe & the Big Red Machine – No Time For Love Like Now
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Little Girl Blues
- Ride Into the Sun – Save Yourself
- Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Electric Storm
- Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Van Morrison – Sweet Thing
- Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
- L7 – Questioning My Sanity
- The Drones – New Kind of Kick
- Tom Waits – Nirvana
- Marianne Faithfull – The Gypsy Faerie Queen
- Graham Nash – Chicago/ we Can Change the World
- Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
