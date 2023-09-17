Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-09-17

Written by on September 17, 2023

  1. Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Now
  2. Placement – It’s Over
  3. Gary Clark Jr – When My Train Pulls In
  4. Augie March, Paul Kelly & Missy Higgins – Droving Woman
  5. Goanna – Takayna
  6. Ride – Moonlight Medicine
  7. Amyl and the Sniffers – Don’t Fence Me In
  8. Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
  9. Jimmy Buffett – Bubbles Up
  10. Michael Stipe & the Big Red Machine – No Time For Love Like Now
  11. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Little Girl Blues
  12. Ride Into the Sun – Save Yourself
  13. Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Electric Storm
  14. Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
  15. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  16. Van Morrison – Sweet Thing
  17. Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
  18. L7 – Questioning My Sanity
  19. The Drones – New Kind of Kick
  20. Tom Waits – Nirvana
  21. Marianne Faithfull – The Gypsy Faerie Queen
  22. Graham Nash – Chicago/ we Can Change the World
  23. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-09-17

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-09-17

Current track

Title

Artist