Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-09-03

- nico – janitor of lunacy
- chicago – another rainy day in new your city
- scott walker – my death
- ernest ranglin – surfin
- jimmy buffet – If the phone doesnt ring , its me
- the kinks – celluloid heroes
- peter green – i believe my time aint long
- rolling stones – love in vain
- robert wyatt – shipbuilding
- kevin ayers – song for insane times
- taste – whats going on
- hoodoo gurus – less than a feeling
- the texettes – spinning my wheels
- elvis costello – whats going on
- otis rush – double trouble
- the red house painters – katy song
- billy bragg – a northern industrial town
- the eels – electro shock blues
- warren samith – miss froggie
- supertramp – poor boy
- split enz – poor boy
- love – a house is not a motel
- squirrel nut zippers – hell
- elecric flag – killing floor
- jimmy buffet – banana republichs
Reader's opinions