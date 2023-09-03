Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-09-03

September 3, 2023

  1. nico – janitor of lunacy
  2. chicago – another rainy day in new your city
  3. scott walker – my death
  4. ernest ranglin – surfin
  5. jimmy buffet – If the phone doesnt ring , its me
  6. the kinks – celluloid heroes
  7. peter green – i believe my time aint long
  8. rolling stones – love in vain
  9. robert wyatt – shipbuilding
  10. kevin ayers – song for insane times
  11. taste – whats going on
  12. hoodoo gurus – less than a feeling
  13. the texettes – spinning my wheels
  14. elvis costello – whats going on
  15. otis rush – double trouble
  16. the red house painters – katy song
  17. billy bragg – a northern industrial town
  18. the eels – electro shock blues
  19. warren samith – miss froggie
  20. supertramp – poor boy
  21. split enz – poor boy
  22. love – a house is not a motel
  23. squirrel nut zippers – hell
  24. elecric flag – killing floor
  25. jimmy buffet – banana republichs
