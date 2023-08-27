Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-27

  1. otis redding – ill be glad to you
  2. ed kuepper – without your mirror
  3. thye swans – mona lisa
  4. the ventures – walk dont run
  5. savoy brown – money cant save your soul
  6. lightning seeds – waiting for today to happen
  7. looyd cole – perfect skin
  8. paradise motel – bad light
  9. the pogues – transmetropolitan
  10. yello – tied up
  11. ry cooder – crow black chicken pie
  12. portishead – numb
  13. baterz – darling
  14. unkle – eye for an eye
  15. cousteau – the last good day of the year
  16. spain – its so true
  17. ivor cutler – useful cat
  18. suicidal tendencies – institutionilized
  19. bert kaemfert – mambo mania
  20. the fall – im going to spain
  21. neil young – cortez
  22. hank williams – take these chains from my heart
  23. the blasters – american music
  24. frank zappa and the mothers of invention – the voice of cheese
  25. frank zappa and the mothers of inventio0n – dog brath in the year of the plague
  26. family – burlesque
  27. the handsome family – the forgotten lake
  28. camel – slow yourself down
