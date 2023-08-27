Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-27

- otis redding – ill be glad to you
- ed kuepper – without your mirror
- thye swans – mona lisa
- the ventures – walk dont run
- savoy brown – money cant save your soul
- lightning seeds – waiting for today to happen
- looyd cole – perfect skin
- paradise motel – bad light
- the pogues – transmetropolitan
- yello – tied up
- ry cooder – crow black chicken pie
- portishead – numb
- baterz – darling
- unkle – eye for an eye
- cousteau – the last good day of the year
- spain – its so true
- ivor cutler – useful cat
- suicidal tendencies – institutionilized
- bert kaemfert – mambo mania
- the fall – im going to spain
- neil young – cortez
- hank williams – take these chains from my heart
- the blasters – american music
- frank zappa and the mothers of invention – the voice of cheese
- frank zappa and the mothers of inventio0n – dog brath in the year of the plague
- family – burlesque
- the handsome family – the forgotten lake
- camel – slow yourself down
