Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2023

  1. The Ponys – Poser Psychotic
  2. Planet Cactus – Hunters
  3. Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
  4. The Sports – Who Listens to the Radio
  5. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  6. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
  7. Dan Sultan – Ringing in my Ears
  8. Registered Nurse – Crankcase, Piston, Fur
  9. Bush Tetras – Everything is Better
  10. Radio Birdman – Smith and Wesson Blues
  11. Coneheads – Johnny B Goode
  12. Redgum – I Was Only 19
  13. Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
  14. The Animals – We Gotta Get Out of this Place
  15. Sons of Zoku – Sun Son
  16. A Place to Bury Strangers – Was it Electric
  17. The Fumes – Python for a Pillow
  18. Robert Plant – May Queen
  19. Joe Bonamassa & John Hiatt – Down Around my Place
  20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Teenage Disease
  21. West Thebarton – On the Hill
  22. Asteroid B-612 – Gimme Little Something
  23. Mia Dyson & James Reyne – Woodstock
  24. Stevie Wright – Evie Part 1
  25. Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
