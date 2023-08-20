Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-20

- The Ponys – Poser Psychotic
- Planet Cactus – Hunters
- Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
- The Sports – Who Listens to the Radio
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- The Man Himself – Slow News Day
- Dan Sultan – Ringing in my Ears
- Registered Nurse – Crankcase, Piston, Fur
- Bush Tetras – Everything is Better
- Radio Birdman – Smith and Wesson Blues
- Coneheads – Johnny B Goode
- Redgum – I Was Only 19
- Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
- The Animals – We Gotta Get Out of this Place
- Sons of Zoku – Sun Son
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Was it Electric
- The Fumes – Python for a Pillow
- Robert Plant – May Queen
- Joe Bonamassa & John Hiatt – Down Around my Place
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Teenage Disease
- West Thebarton – On the Hill
- Asteroid B-612 – Gimme Little Something
- Mia Dyson & James Reyne – Woodstock
- Stevie Wright – Evie Part 1
- Masters Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
