Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2023

  1. Missy Higgins – Nightminds
  2. Marianne Faithfull – They Come at Night
  3. William St Strikers – Let’s Call it a Night
  4. John Mellencamp – Wild Night
  5. The Dunes – Mountain
  6. Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
  7. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nein
  8. Linkin Park – One More Light
  9. Rodriguez – This is not a song, It’s an Outburst
  10. The Band – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
  11. Died Pretty – Godbless
  12. It’s a Beautiful Day – White Bird
  13. The Band – Ophelia
  14. The Red Earth Blues Band – She’s So Strange
  15. Robbie Robertson – Fallen Angel
  16. Aretha Franklin – The Weight
  17. Fraternity – The Shape I’m In
  18. Mass Cult – The Talk of the Town
  19. Mass Cult – The Talk of the Town
  20. My Left Boot – Men of Gold
  21. The Black Keys – Crawling Kingsnake
  22. Ash Grunwald & Kasey Chambers – Whispering Voice
  23. Archie Roach & Paul Kelly – We Won’t Cry
  24. Robbie Robertson – Remembrance
  25. Mudhoney – Over the Top
  26. Butthole Surfers – Birds
  27. Lazy Cowgirls – Can’t You Do Anything Right
  28. Masters Apprentices – Highway 61 Revisited
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-13

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-08-13

Current track

Title

Artist