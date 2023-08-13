Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-13

- Missy Higgins – Nightminds
- Marianne Faithfull – They Come at Night
- William St Strikers – Let’s Call it a Night
- John Mellencamp – Wild Night
- The Dunes – Mountain
- Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nein
- Linkin Park – One More Light
- Rodriguez – This is not a song, It’s an Outburst
- The Band – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
- Died Pretty – Godbless
- It’s a Beautiful Day – White Bird
- The Band – Ophelia
- The Red Earth Blues Band – She’s So Strange
- Robbie Robertson – Fallen Angel
- Aretha Franklin – The Weight
- Fraternity – The Shape I’m In
- Mass Cult – The Talk of the Town
- Mass Cult – The Talk of the Town
- My Left Boot – Men of Gold
- The Black Keys – Crawling Kingsnake
- Ash Grunwald & Kasey Chambers – Whispering Voice
- Archie Roach & Paul Kelly – We Won’t Cry
- Robbie Robertson – Remembrance
- Mudhoney – Over the Top
- Butthole Surfers – Birds
- Lazy Cowgirls – Can’t You Do Anything Right
- Masters Apprentices – Highway 61 Revisited
Reader's opinions