Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2023

  1. Surfer Rosa – Dirty Old Man
  2. The Volcanics – Save Me Compression
  3. River of Snakes – I Want You Back
  4. King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard – Cut Throat Boogie
  5. Cat Dog Bird – Begging For Change
  6. Paul Kelly – Beggar on the Street of Love
  7. Rolling Stones – Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
  8. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me to Beg
  9. Ride Into the Sun – Hunt Like Wolves
  10. Mt Mountain – She Runs
  11. The Thermals – How We Know
  12. Paul McCartney – We Can Work it Out
  13. R.E.M. – Finest Worksong
  14. Plastic Section – Hard Work
  15. The Barnestormers – Working for the Man
  16. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Feel It
  17. Blackwater Fever – Seven White Horses
  18. Buddy Guy – Turn Me Wild
  19. Xavier Rudd – True to Yourself
  20. Tin Machine – Sacrifice Yourself
  21. Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
  22. The Gun Club – Ghost on the Highway
  23. St Morris Sinners – Hat off to you My Lord
  24. The D4 – What I Want
  25. Beaches – Void
  26. Eagles – Certain Kind of Fool
  27. Raveonettes – Uncertain Times
  28. Warren Zevon – A Certain Girl
  29. Kaleidoscope – Nothing is Certain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-08-06

Current track

Title

Artist