Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-08-06

- Surfer Rosa – Dirty Old Man
- The Volcanics – Save Me Compression
- River of Snakes – I Want You Back
- King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizzard – Cut Throat Boogie
- Cat Dog Bird – Begging For Change
- Paul Kelly – Beggar on the Street of Love
- Rolling Stones – Ain’t Too Proud to Beg
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me to Beg
- Ride Into the Sun – Hunt Like Wolves
- Mt Mountain – She Runs
- The Thermals – How We Know
- Paul McCartney – We Can Work it Out
- R.E.M. – Finest Worksong
- Plastic Section – Hard Work
- The Barnestormers – Working for the Man
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Feel It
- Blackwater Fever – Seven White Horses
- Buddy Guy – Turn Me Wild
- Xavier Rudd – True to Yourself
- Tin Machine – Sacrifice Yourself
- Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
- The Gun Club – Ghost on the Highway
- St Morris Sinners – Hat off to you My Lord
- The D4 – What I Want
- Beaches – Void
- Eagles – Certain Kind of Fool
- Raveonettes – Uncertain Times
- Warren Zevon – A Certain Girl
- Kaleidoscope – Nothing is Certain
