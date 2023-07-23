Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-23

- Jethro Tull – Fallen on Hard Times
- Visitors – Future Transport
- Yellow Wall Paper – Tell Me to Beg
- The Nightwatchman – No One Left
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Neil Young – Someone’s Gonna Rescue You
- Mad Turks – Somebody Said
- Echo Chamber – Break on Through
- The Jacknives – Hide the Glue
- Thee Royals – Revolution
- Butcher Birds – Stone Fox
- Emmylou Harris – For No One
- Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
- Bird is the Word – You’re Gonna Need Someone on Your Side
- Radiohead – Nobody Does it Better
- Guiltfilter – Young and Free
- The Kills – Fried my Little Brains
- 1000 Mods – Electric Care
- Borderlines – Come On, Hang On
- BB King – Please Send Me Someone to Love
- John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Nobody Told Me
- Queen & George Michael – Somebody to Love
- Punxie & the Poison Pens – Tolerance Church
- Moon Bombs – Fire in the Factory
- Dead Moon – 40 Miles of Bad Road
- Z28 – Like Jesus
- Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – No One Hurts Up Here
- Bee Gees – To Love Somebody
- The Irresponsibles – Somebody Else
- Cosmic Storm – Nobody’s Fool
