Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2023

  1. Jethro Tull – Fallen on Hard Times
  2. Visitors – Future Transport
  3. Yellow Wall Paper – Tell Me to Beg
  4. The Nightwatchman – No One Left
  5. Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
  6. Neil Young – Someone’s Gonna Rescue You
  7. Mad Turks – Somebody Said
  8. Echo Chamber – Break on Through
  9. The Jacknives – Hide the Glue
  10. Thee Royals – Revolution
  11. Butcher Birds – Stone Fox
  12. Emmylou Harris – For No One
  13. Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
  14. Bird is the Word – You’re Gonna Need Someone on Your Side
  15. Radiohead – Nobody Does it Better
  16. Guiltfilter – Young and Free
  17. The Kills – Fried my Little Brains
  18. 1000 Mods – Electric Care
  19. Borderlines – Come On, Hang On
  20. BB King – Please Send Me Someone to Love
  21. John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Nobody Told Me
  22. Queen & George Michael – Somebody to Love
  23. Punxie & the Poison Pens – Tolerance Church
  24. Moon Bombs – Fire in the Factory
  25. Dead Moon – 40 Miles of Bad Road
  26. Z28 – Like Jesus
  27. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – No One Hurts Up Here
  28. Bee Gees – To Love Somebody
  29. The Irresponsibles – Somebody Else
  30. Cosmic Storm – Nobody’s Fool
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-07-23

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2023-07-23

Current track

Title

Artist