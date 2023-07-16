Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-16

- nancy sinatra – burninn down the spark
- paradise motel – aeroplanes
- shoolgenifty – a whisky kiss
- police – regatta da blanc
- sparklehorse – dont take my sunshine away
- captain beefheart and his magic band – harry irene
- talvin singh – ther beat goes on
- harry nilsson – coconut
- dresden dolls – sing
- supreme beings of leisure – never the same
- gary mcfarland – god only knows
- nuyorican soul – maw latin blues
- family – burlesque
- henry mancini – baby elephant walk
- harry manx – a single spark
- kristin hersh – ghost
- asleep at the wheel – cherokee boogie
- barclay james harvest – mother dear
- john pariosh and polly jean harvey – urn with dead flowers in a drained pool
- the bats – i go wild
- go betweens – darlinghurst nights
- mungo jerry – pick a bale of cotton
- the blue aeroplanes – pony boy
- procol harum – the devil came down from kansas
- yello – pinball cha cha
