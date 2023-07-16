Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-16

July 16, 2023

  1. nancy sinatra – burninn down the spark
  2. paradise motel – aeroplanes
  3. shoolgenifty – a whisky kiss
  4. police – regatta da blanc
  5. sparklehorse – dont take my sunshine away
  6. captain beefheart and his magic band – harry irene
  7. talvin singh – ther beat goes on
  8. harry nilsson – coconut
  9. dresden dolls – sing
  10. supreme beings of leisure – never the same
  11. gary mcfarland – god only knows
  12. nuyorican soul – maw latin blues
  13. family – burlesque
  14. henry mancini – baby elephant walk
  15. harry manx – a single spark
  16. kristin hersh – ghost
  17. asleep at the wheel – cherokee boogie
  18. barclay james harvest – mother dear
  19. john pariosh and polly jean harvey – urn with dead flowers in a drained pool
  20. the bats – i go wild
  21. go betweens – darlinghurst nights
  22. mungo jerry – pick a bale of cotton
  23. the blue aeroplanes – pony boy
  24. procol harum – the devil came down from kansas
  25. yello – pinball cha cha
