Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-09

July 9, 2023

  1. The Vines – Animal Machine
  2. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  3. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  4. The Dils – Class War
  5. No Through Road – The Light That Somehow Seems for Me
  6. Vivian Wildforce – Seems Too Hard
  7. Pearl Jam – Nothing As It Seems
  8. Visitors – Future Transport
  9. The Raveonettes – Love in a Trashcan
  10. The Empty Threats – Babies on Acid
  11. Ray Charles & Elton John – Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word
  12. Garbage – Can’t Seem to Make You Mine
  13. The Cruel Sea – Seems Twice
  14. The Celibate Rifles – Seems Much Better
  15. PJ Harvey – The Whores Hustle and the Hustlers Whore
  16. G.O.D. – My Pal
  17. Stiff Kittens – Someone Else
  18. L7 – The Bomb
  19. Tex Perkins & the Dark Horses – Things Don’t Seem So Bad, After All
  20. The White Stripes – As Ugly As I Seem
  21. Australian Crawl – Things Don’t Seem
  22. Straightjacket Fits – Done
  23. Pale Saints – Ordeal
  24. AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
  25. Jim Croce – A Long Time Ago
  26. Bonnie Raitt – Nothing Seems to Matter
  27. The Dingoes – I Never Seem to Get Through
  28. The Trails – Seems an Age
