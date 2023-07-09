Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-09

- The Vines – Animal Machine
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
- The Dils – Class War
- No Through Road – The Light That Somehow Seems for Me
- Vivian Wildforce – Seems Too Hard
- Pearl Jam – Nothing As It Seems
- Visitors – Future Transport
- The Raveonettes – Love in a Trashcan
- The Empty Threats – Babies on Acid
- Ray Charles & Elton John – Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word
- Garbage – Can’t Seem to Make You Mine
- The Cruel Sea – Seems Twice
- The Celibate Rifles – Seems Much Better
- PJ Harvey – The Whores Hustle and the Hustlers Whore
- G.O.D. – My Pal
- Stiff Kittens – Someone Else
- L7 – The Bomb
- Tex Perkins & the Dark Horses – Things Don’t Seem So Bad, After All
- The White Stripes – As Ugly As I Seem
- Australian Crawl – Things Don’t Seem
- Straightjacket Fits – Done
- Pale Saints – Ordeal
- AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
- Jim Croce – A Long Time Ago
- Bonnie Raitt – Nothing Seems to Matter
- The Dingoes – I Never Seem to Get Through
- The Trails – Seems an Age
