Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-02

  1. Dearie Me’s – The Boys of Summer
  2. The Beggars – California Dreaming
  3. Ed Kuepper – The Man Who Sold the World
  4. Coneheads – Blitzkrieg Bop
  5. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Now That You’re Gone
  6. Ride Into the Sun – Realise
  7. Endless Boogie – Red River
  8. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  9. Johnny Cash – Hurt
  10. Missy Higgins – No Secrets
  11. Bob Dylan – The Boxer
  12. Masters Apprentices – Highway 61 Revisited
  13. Dope Lemon – Coyote
  14. The Fumes – Silverstar
  15. Dead Vibrations – Desolate
  16. Angie Hart – There is a Light That Never Goes Out
  17. Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me
  18. Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – Sorry
  19. Shotgun Sacred – I See Red
  20. Molly Rocket – Methany
  21. Blackwater Fever – The Depths
  22. Jesus and Mary Chain – Virtually Unreal
  23. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  24. Cowboy Junkies – Thunder Road
  25. Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
  26. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
  27. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
