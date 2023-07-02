Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-07-02

- Dearie Me’s – The Boys of Summer
- The Beggars – California Dreaming
- Ed Kuepper – The Man Who Sold the World
- Coneheads – Blitzkrieg Bop
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Now That You’re Gone
- Ride Into the Sun – Realise
- Endless Boogie – Red River
- The Rememberz – Say What You Want
- Johnny Cash – Hurt
- Missy Higgins – No Secrets
- Bob Dylan – The Boxer
- Masters Apprentices – Highway 61 Revisited
- Dope Lemon – Coyote
- The Fumes – Silverstar
- Dead Vibrations – Desolate
- Angie Hart – There is a Light That Never Goes Out
- Eddie Vedder & Neil Finn – Throw Your Arms Around Me
- Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – Sorry
- Shotgun Sacred – I See Red
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Blackwater Fever – The Depths
- Jesus and Mary Chain – Virtually Unreal
- Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
- Cowboy Junkies – Thunder Road
- Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
- Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
Reader's opinions