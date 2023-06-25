Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-25

  1. The Cure – The Kiss
  2. The Smokestack Orchestra – Tractor
  3. Bomber Down – Royal Tee
  4. Tex, Don & Charlie – Just Your Luck
  5. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – You Got Lucky
  6. Beth Hart – Rub Me For Luck
  7. Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
  8. John Cooper Clarke – Suspended Silence
  9. Blackwater Fever – Lovesick
  10. Empty Threats – K
  11. My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Good Luck
  12. John Mellencamp – Lightning & Luck
  13. Laurel & the Painkillers – Bad Luck Comes in Three
  14. Chicano – Rose Giganta
  15. The Entrance Band – I Want You
  16. Get Some – Damned Again
  17. Butthole Surfers – Who Was in my Room Last Night
  18. Paul Kelly – Luck
  19. Mark Knopfler – Get Lucky
  20. Radiohead – Lucky
  21. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  22. Amyl & the Sniffers – Control
  23. Asteroid B 6-12 – Straight Back to You
  24. Dinosaur Jr – Kracked
  25. Fleur Green – Stay Lucky
  26. Warren Zevon – Bad Luck Streak in Dancing School
  27. Massey Ferguson – Lucky Town
  28. Bruce Springsteen – Lucky Town
