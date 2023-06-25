Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-25

- The Cure – The Kiss
- The Smokestack Orchestra – Tractor
- Bomber Down – Royal Tee
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Just Your Luck
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – You Got Lucky
- Beth Hart – Rub Me For Luck
- Sons of Zoku – Be Nowhere Be Somewhere Here
- John Cooper Clarke – Suspended Silence
- Blackwater Fever – Lovesick
- Empty Threats – K
- My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Good Luck
- John Mellencamp – Lightning & Luck
- Laurel & the Painkillers – Bad Luck Comes in Three
- Chicano – Rose Giganta
- The Entrance Band – I Want You
- Get Some – Damned Again
- Butthole Surfers – Who Was in my Room Last Night
- Paul Kelly – Luck
- Mark Knopfler – Get Lucky
- Radiohead – Lucky
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Control
- Asteroid B 6-12 – Straight Back to You
- Dinosaur Jr – Kracked
- Fleur Green – Stay Lucky
- Warren Zevon – Bad Luck Streak in Dancing School
- Massey Ferguson – Lucky Town
- Bruce Springsteen – Lucky Town
Reader's opinions