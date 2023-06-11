Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-11

- Mariner 71 – Running
- The Fyoogs – Connected
- The Von Bondies – Poison Ivy
- Powerline Sneakers – Two Stop Wreck
- George Winston – Reflection
- Hunters & Collectors – Stuck on You
- Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
- The Barnestormers – Sweet Love on My Mind
- True Detectives – Come Undone
- Hits – Peter and Paul
- Groundhogs – Cherry Red
- Paul McCartney – On My Way to Work
- Joe Bonamassa – Bird on a Wire
- Black Angels – Better Off Alone
- Rat Tamango – The Riverdance Shuffle
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Berlin
- The Drones – Motherless Children
- Courtney Robb – Off My Feet
- The Doors – Break on Through
- Kasey Chambers – Sign on the Door
- Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
- The Toss – Bright Lights
- The Casanovas – Living’ in the City
- Lead Worm – Without You
- Get Off My Cloud – Rolling Stones
- Pearl Jam – Off He Goes
- Little Birdy – Better Off Alone
- Bon Scott & Fraternity – Getting Off
Reader's opinions