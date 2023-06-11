Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-11

  1. Mariner 71 – Running
  2. The Fyoogs – Connected
  3. The Von Bondies – Poison Ivy
  4. Powerline Sneakers – Two Stop Wreck
  5. George Winston – Reflection
  6. Hunters & Collectors – Stuck on You
  7. Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road
  8. The Barnestormers – Sweet Love on My Mind
  9. True Detectives – Come Undone
  10. Hits – Peter and Paul
  11. Groundhogs – Cherry Red
  12. Paul McCartney – On My Way to Work
  13. Joe Bonamassa – Bird on a Wire
  14. Black Angels – Better Off Alone
  15. Rat Tamango – The Riverdance Shuffle
  16. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Berlin
  17. The Drones – Motherless Children
  18. Courtney Robb – Off My Feet
  19. The Doors – Break on Through
  20. Kasey Chambers – Sign on the Door
  21. Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
  22. The Toss – Bright Lights
  23. The Casanovas – Living’ in the City
  24. Lead Worm – Without You
  25. Get Off My Cloud – Rolling Stones
  26. Pearl Jam – Off He Goes
  27. Little Birdy – Better Off Alone
  28. Bon Scott & Fraternity – Getting Off
