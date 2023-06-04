Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-06-04

June 4, 2023

  1. David Bowie – Life on Mars?
  2. George Harrison – What is Life?
  3. The Divinyls – In My Life
  4. The Dunes – Mountain
  5. Beaches – In a While
  6. Queen – Love of My Life
  7. the Florets – Quiet Life
  8. Little Quirks – Life Wouldn’t Be
  9. The Barnestormers – 25 to Life
  10. Night Beats – The Hidden Circle
  11. The Asteroid No. 4 – Vesta
  12. The Raveonettes – The End
  13. Ride Into the Sun – Give or Take
  14. BB King & Willie Nelson – Night Life
  15. Warren Zevon – Life’ll Kill Ya
  16. The Beatles – A Day in the Life
  17. All Them Witches – Real Hippies are Cowboys
  18. The Black Angels – Grab As Much As You Can
  19. Redgum – Still Life
  20. Colin Hay – Waiting For My Real Life to Begin
  21. The Villenettes – Run For Your Life
  22. Planet Cactus – Double Rainbow
  23. Pony Face – Disco Cops
