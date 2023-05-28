Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-28

- Flying Colours – Wavy Gravy
- Mt Mountain – Second Home
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Took Out a Loan
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – The Best of Everything
- Thurston Moore – The Best Day
- Jimmy Barnes & Tina Turner – Simply the Best
- The Breeders – Saints
- The Molting Vultures – Train Crash
- Raw Honey – Ten O’Clock Blues
- Pale Saints – Under Your Nose
- Starcrawler – Love’s Gone Again
- Peter Gabriel – Here Comes the Flood
- Robbie Robertson – He Don’t Live Here No More
- The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
- Black Coral – Big Nothing
- The Mystery Lights – Candlelight
- Planet Cactus – Mono
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- Bob Dylan – Gotta Serve Somebody
- Cowboy Junkies – If You Gotta Go, Go Now
- Palomino 3 – Gotta Go
- The Celibate Rifles – Johnny
- Lime Spiders – Old Dog New Tricks
- Sons of Hercules – Gimme Some
- The New Christs – I Swear
- Paul Kelly & Neil Finn – You Can Put Your Shoes Under My Bed
- Foo Fighters – Under You
- Lachy Doley – Six Feet Under
