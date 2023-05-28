Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-28

May 28, 2023

  1. Flying Colours – Wavy Gravy
  2. Mt Mountain – Second Home
  3. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Took Out a Loan
  4. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – The Best of Everything
  5. Thurston Moore – The Best Day
  6. Jimmy Barnes & Tina Turner – Simply the Best
  7. The Breeders – Saints
  8. The Molting Vultures – Train Crash
  9. Raw Honey – Ten O’Clock Blues
  10. Pale Saints – Under Your Nose
  11. Starcrawler – Love’s Gone Again
  12. Peter Gabriel – Here Comes the Flood
  13. Robbie Robertson – He Don’t Live Here No More
  14. The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
  15. Black Coral – Big Nothing
  16. The Mystery Lights – Candlelight
  17. Planet Cactus – Mono
  18. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  19. Bob Dylan – Gotta Serve Somebody
  20. Cowboy Junkies – If You Gotta Go, Go Now
  21. Palomino 3 – Gotta Go
  22. The Celibate Rifles – Johnny
  23. Lime Spiders – Old Dog New Tricks
  24. Sons of Hercules – Gimme Some
  25. The New Christs – I Swear
  26. Paul Kelly & Neil Finn – You Can Put Your Shoes Under My Bed
  27. Foo Fighters – Under You
  28. Lachy Doley – Six Feet Under
