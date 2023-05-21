Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-21

- Kristin Hersh – Trouble
- Tori Amos – Trouble’s Lament
- Suzanne Vega – Last Year’s Troubles
- Free – Trouble on Double Time
- Radio Moscow – Stinging
- Salvador Cruise – Times are Hasty
- Rival Sons – Torture
- Jungle City – Sex, Drugs and I’m on the Dole
- Mahalia Jackson – Troubles of the World
- Paul Kelly – I Smell Trouble
- Tom Waits – Troubles Braids
- Kitchen Witch – Trouble
- Black Cab – Simple Plan
- Lou Reed – There is No Time
- British India – Edgy Looking Clothes
- Magic Bones – Round the Block
- Leonard Cohen – Never Gave Nobody Trouble
- Shawn Colvin – Trouble
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Psychic Ills – Confusion
- Zen Panda – Cute Hand Touch in the Nut Bowl
- Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
- Thee Oh Sees – Maria Stacks
- Chris Finnen – Trouble No More
- Mick Kidd & David Blight – Trouble
- Horslips – Trouble (with a Capital T)
- Matt Taylor’s Chain – Trouble in the Wind
- The Vines – Weird Animals
- The Vasco Era – When We Lost Faith in Everybody
- Philisteins – Amsterdam
- Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
- She’s the Driver – Jesus N
Reader's opinions