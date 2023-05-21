Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-21

  1. Kristin Hersh – Trouble
  2. Tori Amos – Trouble’s Lament
  3. Suzanne Vega – Last Year’s Troubles
  4. Free – Trouble on Double Time
  5. Radio Moscow – Stinging
  6. Salvador Cruise – Times are Hasty
  7. Rival Sons – Torture
  8. Jungle City – Sex, Drugs and I’m on the Dole
  9. Mahalia Jackson – Troubles of the World
  10. Paul Kelly – I Smell Trouble
  11. Tom Waits – Troubles Braids
  12. Kitchen Witch – Trouble
  13. Black Cab – Simple Plan
  14. Lou Reed – There is No Time
  15. British India – Edgy Looking Clothes
  16. Magic Bones – Round the Block
  17. Leonard Cohen – Never Gave Nobody Trouble
  18. Shawn Colvin – Trouble
  19. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  20. Psychic Ills – Confusion
  21. Zen Panda – Cute Hand Touch in the Nut Bowl
  22. Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
  23. Thee Oh Sees – Maria Stacks
  24. Chris Finnen – Trouble No More
  25. Mick Kidd & David Blight – Trouble
  26. Horslips – Trouble (with a Capital T)
  27. Matt Taylor’s Chain – Trouble in the Wind
  28. The Vines – Weird Animals
  29. The Vasco Era – When We Lost Faith in Everybody
  30. Philisteins – Amsterdam
  31. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  32. She’s the Driver – Jesus N
