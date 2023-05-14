Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-14

- Black Keys – Mellow Peaches
- Johnny Lang – Cherry Red Wine
- Dr John – Let This Be a Lesson to You
- The Floors – Aileen
- David Bowie – Mother
- Cal Williams Jr – Sugar Mama
- Rolling Stones – Mother’s Little Helper
- Molting Vultures – Mummy Shakes
- Black Ryder – Let it Go
- Wild Meadows – These Days
- Buried Feather – Dust
- Natalie Maines – Mother
- Benny Walker – Crazy Mama
- Dead Weather – Treat Me Like Your Mother
- Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
- Twine – Cleaner
- X – Oxford St Nick
- Dead Popes of the Vatican – Surf Nazis Die
- Queen – Mother Love
- Cyndi Lauper – Mother Earth
- The Veronicas – Mother Mother
- Flywater Washington – I’m Not Anyone
- The Long Strides – Cyclone on the Loose
- Coldwave – Buster
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Alone
- Shutdown 66 – Killing Me Down
- Patti Smith – Mother Rose
- Kozmik Landing – Mama Said
- The Beatles – Let it Be
