Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-14

  1. Black Keys – Mellow Peaches
  2. Johnny Lang – Cherry Red Wine
  3. Dr John – Let This Be a Lesson to You
  4. The Floors – Aileen
  5. David Bowie – Mother
  6. Cal Williams Jr – Sugar Mama
  7. Rolling Stones – Mother’s Little Helper
  8. Molting Vultures – Mummy Shakes
  9. Black Ryder – Let it Go
  10. Wild Meadows – These Days
  11. Buried Feather – Dust
  12. Natalie Maines – Mother
  13. Benny Walker – Crazy Mama
  14. Dead Weather – Treat Me Like Your Mother
  15. Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
  16. Twine – Cleaner
  17. X – Oxford St Nick
  18. Dead Popes of the Vatican – Surf Nazis Die
  19. Queen – Mother Love
  20. Cyndi Lauper – Mother Earth
  21. The Veronicas – Mother Mother
  22. Flywater Washington – I’m Not Anyone
  23. The Long Strides – Cyclone on the Loose
  24. Coldwave – Buster
  25. A Place to Bury Strangers – Alone
  26. Shutdown 66 – Killing Me Down
  27. Patti Smith – Mother Rose
  28. Kozmik Landing – Mama Said
  29. The Beatles – Let it Be
